Raven-Symone: Spills The Tea On What Happen To Her Cosby Money!!!

Raven Symone is spilling all of the tea on what happen to her Cosby money. Let’s just say she has been stacking for 30 years and hasn’t touched a dime of her Cosby money.

Via LoveBScott

Raven-Symone opened up about her bank account recently, specifically about her income from “The Cosby Show.”

The actress, 34, worked on the hugely popular sitcom from 1989 to 1992, where she portrayed the adorable Olivia Kendall, step-daughter to Lisa Bonet’s Denise Huxtable.

Her revenue from the comedy series — which ran for eight seasons and was NBC’s number one show for five of them — would include residuals and royalties from streaming, reruns and syndication.

