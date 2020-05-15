CLOSE
Columbus’ Drive-In Movie Is Now Open!

Drive-in cinema opens in Kaliningrad, Russia, amid COVID-19 pandemic

Source: Vitaly Nevar / Getty

 

Columbus’ iconic southside drive-in movie theatre located at 3050 S High Street is now open for business despite regular movie theatres remaining closed to COVID-19.

South Drive-In announced their May 15th opening via twitter.  The theatre will be open starting weekends (Friday through Sunday) with some modifications to able people to social distance.  There will be fewer cars admitted so visitors can separate themselves more.  There will also be social distancing at the concession stands and at the bathrooms with extra cleaning measures in place.  Moviegoers are asked to wear a mask while using the restrooms, concession stands, and interacting with staff.

Tickets prices are as follows $9.50/adult on Friday and Saturday and $7/adult on Sunday, $2 per child (age 5-11), with children under the age of 4 are free.   Visit their website here for more information.

 

 

Columbus’ Drive-In Movie Is Now Open!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

