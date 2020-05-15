CLOSE
Experts Say Now Is a Good Time to Buy a Car!

Buying a car during the coronavirus crisis might be the last thing you’re thinking about, but now is actually a good time to do it because the auto industries are hurting, according to experts.

According to Yahoo! Finance’s Rick Newman, April sales are down 46 percent to a 50-year low. That means there are some of the best deals in years to be had, and dealers willing to go the extra mile and beyond to make a sale.

You don’t have to go to a dealership, with many closed anyway and people wary of going to them. Deals are being negotiated over the phone and online, and meeting in person is only needed for test drives and for pick up or delivery of the vehicle. Alex Flores, the general manager of Capitol Chevrolet in Austin, Texas, tells Newman he thinks things won’t go back to the way they used to be even after the coronavirus crisis ends. He said: “I think it’s going to change the car business forever. We’re doing Internet, email, texting, Zoom meetings, bringing cars to people’s homes. We always want to make an appointment in person, but now we’re changing our mindset.

Maybe now is a great time to get the best deal on the car of your dreams if it’s in your budget. For more info, click here.

Experts Say Now Is a Good Time to Buy a Car!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

