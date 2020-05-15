Multiple Streets Close Downtown To Make Room For Patio Dining

People are running out of the house to get back to the slowly opening society. Today is a day many people have been waiting for. Restaurants are now open for patio dining. If you notice an unusual amount of traffic downtown its because streets have been closed to expand patio dining. Read below to find out the list of streets you may want to avoid or navigate around if possible.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the goal is to have street and lane closures in place by May 15.

According to Cranley, the city wants to help restaurants beyond downtown, too.

“There’s room for everybody,” he said.

Cranley said if a restaurant owner is interested in perusing a plan to close certain streets or lanes in front of their business, they should email .

Here’s what will be closed

