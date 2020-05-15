SPORTS: Were the Browns Going to Trade a Draft Pick for Russell Wilson?

Can you imagine Russell Wilson as a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns instead of Baker Mayfield?

Can you also imagine Mayfield as a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks instead of Wilson?

That’s what NFL analyst and quarterback Chris Simms was hinting at in a recent interview when he dropped a bombshell involving both teams, a draft pick, and both QBs.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“I’ll say this, and I think I’ve told you this before. I had heard a rumor from some people that I trusted a few years ago that Seattle called Cleveland when they had the No. 1 pick, and there was this rumor going around the NFL that they offered Russell Wilson to the Browns for the No. 1 pick the year they drafted Baker Mayfield,” Simms told Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on NBC Sports’ PFT Overtime.

Wilson to Cleveland in exchange for a draft pick (possibly Mayfield) in Seattle?

Who knows how Wilson would have worked out as the Browns QB, and if he would even remain with the team to this day.

So what does someone who was part of the Browns have to say about this rumor? Hue Jackson, the Browns coach at the time the trade offer was alleged to have taken place, says in a recent radio interview that there was no such discussions:

“I’ve never heard anything so crazy in my life,” Jackson said during an interview on The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio.

Whether or not those talks actually took place, everything actually worked out for both the Seahawks and Browns. Seattle’s football team decided to keep Wilson, even going as far as giving him a “4-year, $140 million ($107 million guaranteed) contract” in 2019.

Cleveland’s football team, meanwhile, drafted Mayfield, who started his first NFL season with “27 touchdown passes,” and his now expecting to help take the Browns to the next level in his third season this fall. Hopefully, that includes winning more games than last season, and even making the playoffs.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of David Crotty and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon

SPORTS: Were the Browns Going to Trade a Draft Pick for Russell Wilson? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com