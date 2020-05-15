LOCAL NEWS: Virtual Job Fair Slated to Come to the Cleveland Area, Thanks to OhioMeansJobs

Many in the Greater Cleveland area have been struggling to find work since the coronavirus pandemic hit the job market extremely hard.

About 120,000 have filled for unemployment in Cuyahoga County alone. Meanwhile, there are a lot of positions available, yet not everyone is aware those even exist.

That is why the county is getting some assistance to fund a virtual job fair that OhioMeansJobs will put on once it’s ready to go.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Together, Mandel Foundation and the county have pledged $300,000 toward the creation of a virtual job fair slated for June. The virtual fair will serve as a platform for employers to describe their hiring needs, products, services and career pathways and the process of applying.

The county is even working with PCs for People to help a thousand people, who lack computer access, with help on job searching.

If your company is hiring, and would like to participate, call OhioMeansJobs at 216-777-8202.

