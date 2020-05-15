Y’all, Everything On Fenty Beauty’s Website Is 25 Percent Off!!!

Thanks to the coronavirus crisis, it definitely feels as if they the world is falling apart around us, probably because it is, but sometimes it’s the little things that bring us all the joy in the world.

Which brings me to Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna’s transformative line that forced all the girls to be more inclusive, turns three this year and they giving us their first-ever Fenty Beauty Friends and Family sale that is running today, Friday, May 15, to Monday, May 18, with a whopping 25% off, no code needed, on all items on their website, fentybeauty.com. That, and you can you purchase items from this the on AfterPay, which is a boogie layaway plan that splits up the total cost of your items into four easy installments.

So what should you get for this sale?

Here are the Fenty items, I LOVE and have in my quarantine rotation for my Zoom meetings and the days I just want to get glam for myself.

CHEEKS OUT FREESTYLE CREAM BRONZER ($32)

I am a HUGE bronzer fan. I own many of bronzers, liquids and powders, but this is the first creme one that I own…and I love it! My shade is Hunnie Glaze and it looks like SKIN on my face. I use my fingers to apply and then smooth it out with a beauty blend.

CHEEKS OUT FREESTYLE CREAM BLUSH ($20)

I have never been a huge fan of creme or liquid blushes, I am a straight powder, Nars blush kind of gal, but I took a risk with this one and I don’t hate. I love the richness of Daquirri Dip, I think the key to making it look good is the application process, which I have yet to master, but I am getting close. Cause ladies, this bright crimson color looks stunning on brown skin!

KILLAWATT FREESTYLE HIGHLIGHTER ($36)

Did I also tell you that I LOVE highlighter? Well I do and this highlighter, in Trophy Wife, is one of the bests perfect for all over your face, including your lids. Now, cause it’s so bright and pigmented, I use it VERY lightly, but it’s great for weddings or in our case virtual meetings, dates and demon time (wink, wink).

I got it for $5 on sale a few weeks ago, so you can’t beat that.

HYDRATING + SOFT MATTE COMPLEXION ESSENTIALS WITH BRUSH ($81)

I used to rock the mattifying foundation for my oily skin, but now I am the Pro Filter Hydrating Longwear kind of girl. I love how this makes my skin look dewy and this brush??? I have been using sponges forever, but this Kabuki brush with the primer makes my textured skin and large pores look pretty damn good.

This set it worth the money!

Ok BEAUTIES, those were my faves in the line, which ones are yours?

RELATED NEWS:

Gabrielle Union’s Glowy Skin Secret Is This Bronzer From Fenty Beauty

#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to Jump On Right Away

How Beauty Entrepreneur Roberta Moradfar Increased Her Sales During The Pandemic

Y’all, Everything On Fenty Beauty’s Website Is 25 Percent Off!!! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com