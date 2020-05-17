CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Tony Lelo of The Hamiltones Breaks Down Quarantine Life, Performing And More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Tony Lelo of The Hamiltones

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

Among the many performers who’ve had life a little disrupted thanks to the pandemic are The Hamiltones! One of the world-renowned vocalists Tony Lelo checks in with KG Smooth and details life under quarantine (1:29), how he grew from being part of gospel music (5:49), his thoughts on The Clark Sisters movie (7:19), parenting during quarantine (9:45), his five favorite R&B slow jams (11:18) and more!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

RELATED: 9 Of The Funniest Parodies From The Hamiltones

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Hamilton Reveals His Favorite Dishes To Cook &amp; How The ‘Hamiltones’ Started

RELATED: AM BUZZ: The Hamiltones Sing “Put Some Respeck On My Name,” Andra Day To Appear On 40 Million Coca-Cola Cups &amp; More..

Tony Lelo of The Hamiltones Breaks Down Quarantine Life, Performing And More! [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 week ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close