Georgia: Two Woman Found Dead With Bags Over Their Heads

This is just sad news to hear on a Monday. Two sisters where found dead in Georgia with bags over their heads. Please pray for the victims family.

Via LoveBScott

Phone calls, tips and leads are pouring into the Georgia Bureau of Investigation from people wanting to help solve the homicides of two women found dead this week.

The bodies of stepsisters Truvenia Campbell and Vanita Richardson were found under a bridge in Rome, Wednesday morning. Investigators said a crew from the Georgia Department of Transportation spotted the bodies of the women on the banks of the Etowah River, beneath the bridge on the east bypass.

 

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Photos
