CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Meagan Good Speaks Out On The Reason Why Her Skin Is Looking Lighter

Meagan Good swiftly corrected one of her followers who commented under one of her social media posts accusing her of bleaching her skin. 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Under a recent Instagram post of Good showing off her flawless face, a follower commented “Megan looked better dark skin….She not so pretty anymore she looks average…But her dark skin was above average…Why did she bleach…”

View this post on Instagram

😁

A post shared by Meag G,Mrs.Franklin~IfYaNasty (@meagangood) on

The Prodigal Son star responded saying she didn’t bleach her skin and that her skin becoming lighter was the result of her unknowingly getting services from an unlicensed aesthetician.

“I didn’t Queen,” Good responded. “A[n] (unbeknownst to me) unlicensed aesthetician gave me a product to correct a sun damage mark on my forehead that messed up my skin. By the grace of God only I’m 80 % through recovery and regaining my color daily. To be honest it was a beyond painful and traumatic experience because I would never wish that on anybody. I’d really appreciate if you wouldn’t continue to spread assumptions and rumors.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This isn’t the first time the west coast native had to debunk rumors about her lightening her skin tone. Back in 2014, she let her followers know that she was proud to be” brown or tan, thick or thin, natural hair or weave or dyed purple or green.”

“I LOVE my complexion- no matter what side of the spectrum I’m at at any particular time,” she wrote on Instagram under a baby picture. “I love the sun, I’m a Cali gal, but as I’ve gotten older and especially more recently since I’ve gotten into my 30s, I tend not to be in the sun as much because it ages your skin terribly. Simply put -i’m opting to preserve my skin by protecting it and only making exceptions for vacations.”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Meagan Good Looking Flawless On A Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

Meagan Good Looking Flawless On A Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Meagan Good Looking Flawless On A Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

Meagan Good Looking Flawless On A Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

Meagan Good Speaks Out On The Reason Why Her Skin Is Looking Lighter  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 week ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close