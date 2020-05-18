CLOSE
News
HomeNews

LeBron James & Uninterrupted Partners With Quibi For Docuseries About The Cheating Houston Astros

We just hope LeBron James, who is a Yankees fan, doesn't hold no punches and rips the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, who also got caught in the docuseries. They deserve it.

LeBron James, Uninterrupted & Quibi Dropping Houston Astros Docuseries

Source: Loren Elliott / Getty

The Last Dance might be over, but there is another spicy sports documentary on the way.

LeBron James and his sports media company Uninterrupted are continuing the hammer out the content. It was announced that both entities will be teaming up with Quibi for a docuseries that will focus on the MLB’s darling cheaters, the Houston Astros. It will focus on the elaborate sign-stealing scheme that helped the team engineer one of the most impressive from worst to first turnarounds and winning one championship.

After they got caught, the Astros’ managers during the teams cheating exploits A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow were fired, and the MLB fined the team $5 million. Most players, especially players who faced the Astros during those seasons, felt the punishment wasn’t enough.

Anyway, Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst will handle directorial duties and The Cinemart, the same production company that brought us the greatness that was Hulu’s Fyre Fraud doc are also on board. A description from Quibi about the doc that will do a deep dive on the scandal states:

“The documentary will transcend the baseball diamond to explore larger themes of greed, cheating, corruption, sportsmanship, and social media activism. Sign Language will be the definitive documentary about the scandal that rocked America’s pastime.”

We just hope LeBron James, who is a Yankees fan, doesn’t hold no punches and rips the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, who also got caught in the docuseries. They deserve it.

Photo: Loren Elliott / Getty

LeBron James & Uninterrupted Partners With Quibi For Docuseries About The Cheating Houston Astros  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 week ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close