CLE Restaurant In Flats Say’s Social Distancing Is Not Their Responsibility !?

The Governor has been slowly opening up the state of Ohio, however, as things are opening up people are flooding to get out their almost like they have been trapped in a closet for 2 months. The problem is people are so excited to go to a restaurant or the Flats in Cleveland, that they forgot why we were shut down in the first place, the coronavirus pandemic, and the pictures shared from a restaurant in The Flats, this past weekend, where the crowd looks like they were about to watch the CAV’s championship parade again, have many concerned. However the restaurants position on the pictures people were concerned about… social distancing is not their responsibility.
Lago East Bank Italian restaurant and bar in the Flats was seen packed with customers on its patio Saturday night with little to no social distancing being implemented at the time. But Lago East Bank said that controlling the guests was unrealistic and “exceedingly difficult” and said it is not an enforcement agency. Read More
Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
1. Noel. BSource:viaInstagram 1 of 10
2. Samaria Leah2 of 10
3. Damn Air Fresh3 of 10
4. Wrapped by Nellz4 of 10
5. House Of Nambili5 of 10
6. CR CLOTHING Co.6 of 10
7. Aloha Glamour7 of 10
8. CAAB Customs8 of 10
9. Printed Pattern People9 of 10
10. Thread By Denise10 of 10
