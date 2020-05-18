CLOSE
Columbus Bars Receives Warning Letters from Columbus Public Health

Columbus Public Health has issued two warning letters to a popular Short North bar, Standard Hall over the last two days.

The health department says, eight warning letters were issued to businesses with outdoor patios Saturday, of the 120 compliance checks made.

The City Attorney will determine the next step of enforcement.

These letters come after bars received numerous complaints of violating COVID-19 measures for outside service. A few other establishments received warning letters like

  • Ugly Tuna
  • Pig Iron BBQ
  • Kitchen Social
  • Pub Out Back
  • Double Barrel
  • Woodlands Backyard

Chris Corso owner of Standard Hall said Columbus Public Health had an issue with the bar’s line Saturday night. Cross has asked what to do if theres a line of people outside on the sidewalk.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week restaurants and bars would be allowed to reopen for outside service on Friday, May 15.

Courtesy of 10TV

