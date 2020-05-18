CLOSE
News
HomeNews

#AfterTheLastDance: The Fumble Recaps The “Food Poisoning” Game, Dennis Rodman Wrestling & More

Chris Clarke (@CK2K) and Jackie Rae (@JRaeTheFanatic) of The Fumble are back to discuss the final two episodes of the exceptional Michael Jordan ESPN doc The Last Dance.

The Fumble Recap 'The Last Dance' Final Two Episodes

Source: JEFF HAYNES / Getty

All good things must come to an end, unfortunately, and that’s the case with the ESPN’s 10-part Michael Jordan series, The Last Dance. The Fumble is back with their after show, #AfterTheLastDance, to recap the final two episodes.

Chris Clarke (@CK2K) and Jackie Rae (@JRaeTheFanatic) of The Fumble are back to discuss the final two episodes of the exceptional Michael Jordan ESPN doc The Last Dance. Episode 9’s action picks up with The Bulls toughest test in the playoffs, the Reggie Miller lead Indiana Pacers coached by Larry Bird before heading to the finals to take on the Utah Jazz. The episode also touched on Steve Kerr and how he also tragically lost his father in which could have been an opportunity both he and Michael could have bonded on.

The highlight of the penultimate episode has to be the real story behind the legendary “Flu Game,” which turned out to be a case of Jordan suffering from food poisoning after eating some bad pizza. While the “food poisoning game” doesn’t slap like the “Flu Game,” it’s still legendary nonetheless because Jordan still put up numbers and walked out of Utah with a win despite the locals trying to cheat.

Episode 10 focused on the Bulls’ second NBA Finals matchup with the Utah Jazz. Before securing their 6th and final NBA championship, they had to overcome some hurdles like Dennis Rodman deciding to hang with Hulk Hogan and the NWO on WCW Nitro instead of going to practice. But in true Worm fashion, he showed up ready to work and balled out on the court. We also got to see Jordan make a complete fool out of Bryon Russell after he made the common mistake of talking trash His Airness.

You can watch the final #AfterTheLastDance recap video below.

Photo: JEFF HAYNES / Getty

#AfterTheLastDance: The Fumble Recaps The “Food Poisoning” Game, Dennis Rodman Wrestling & More  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 week ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close