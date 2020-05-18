Tips You Should Know Before You Go Back To The Grocery Store [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

For ‘What’s Trending’, today we have grocery store manager, Jalima Hamlett with tips you should know before you go back to the grocery store.



Hamlett talks about the precautions you should take before entering the grocery stores and what stores are implementing to protect customers in the store.

She also has updates on how to get toilet tissue, paper towels, and disinfectants near you.

