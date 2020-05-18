CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Ciara Shows Off Her Perfectly Glowing & Growing Baby Bump

Ciara showed off her perfectly rounded baby bump in a golden hour selfie that radiates the power of motherhood.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Ciara and Russell Wilson are easily quarantine couple goals. Shortly before the coronavirus hit, Ciara and Russell announced they’re expecting an addition to their family and they’ve been keeping us updated on their lives from the confines of their mansion.

Ci Ci is glowing and growing. She showed off her perfectly rounded baby bump in a golden hour selfie that radiates the power of motherhood. Ci Ci, whose name came up in this weekend’s Verzuz battle between Ludacris and Nelly, rocks a cowboy hat and black triangle bikini with a sexy black sarong covering her bottom.

View this post on Instagram

The Bump is Bumpin 🥰

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ci Ci has no problem finding the right light to take stunning natural photos as she progresses through her pregnancy. And if she needs a little help behind the lens, she can count on her hubby to be her photographer.

Through an social media gender reveal, we found out the Wilson’s are expecting a baby boy.

View this post on Instagram

#Friday 📷 @DangeRussWilson

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ci Ci’s oldest child, Future Jr. revealed his freshly shaven head after feeling inspired by the great Michael Jordan and series The La

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party

Source: David Crotty / Getty

st Dance. And baby Sienna’s hair is getting her mom’s old beautician treatment.

It’s safe to say, the Wilson’s are living their best life.

RELATED STORIES:

This Ciara & Russell Selfie Is Total #QuarantineCoupleGoals

Ciara’s Son Future’s Big Chop ‘Inspired’ By Kobe Bryant &amp; Michael Jordan

Ciara Shows Off Her Perfectly Glowing & Growing Baby Bump  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 week ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close