CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland’s Townhall Restaurant Issues Statement on GM’s Comments, Decides to Keep Him Employed

Cleveland City skyline...

Source: John Greim / Getty

After a popular Ohio City neighborhood establishment’s general manager has generated bad press for making what appeared to be racist and bigoted comments, his place of employment is now speaking out.

Townhall has taken to social media to give a statement on the comments made by GM Ryan Hartzell, and the status of his employment.

The restaurant has decided to keep on its staff, despite others advising the business to do otherwise.

See the Townhall statement below (swipe on the right for more):

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“I know this will not be a popular decision, but as a leader I think it’s important to not crucify a good person based on one misstep,” the statement read.

Townhall does acknowledge that Hartzell’s comments were “insensitive and inappropriate.”

The comments that Hartzell made were the ones that were eventually deleted after being posted, though they were later saved on Instagram as you see below:

The still-employed GM was responding to the backlash on Facebook in regards to the overcrowding at Townhall after restaurants started opening their outdoor dining spaces on May 15.

One of Hartzell’s heartless comments included this gem:

“We all risk our lives every day on different levels regardless of the virus. Stop with the fear mongering. If you hate this country so much go back to the one you came from,” in a since deleted comment.

That comment was directed at a former Townhall employee, who was also criticized in the restaurant’s statement, along with a sample of that former employee’s social media postings.

So here’s a question: Would you continue to support an establishment where not social distancing is not enforced, but also employees and managers don’t treat anyone with respect, even online?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of John Greim and Getty Images

Ninth through Twelfth Picture Courtesy of Instagram, Facebook, and WKYC 3News Cleveland

reopening ohio plan + phases

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

3 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Continue reading Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

[caption id="attachment_3939163" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital[/caption] Governor Mike DeWine has announced the reopening of Ohio barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. During the daily press conference, Gov. DeWine went on to add the reopening dates for restaurants in Ohio will start with outdoor dining on May 15th and dine-in service on May 21st. As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio has 22,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 coronavirus related deaths. RELATED: OHIO NEWS: Lawmakers’ Proposal to Restrict Dr. Amy Acton’s Power Gets Passed in House RELATED: LOCAL NEWS: Ohio To Face $775 Million in Budget Cuts Due to COVID-19

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland’s Townhall Restaurant Issues Statement on GM’s Comments, Decides to Keep Him Employed  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 week ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close