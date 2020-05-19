Monica VS Brandy: Will The Verzuz Battle Happen?

People had got their hopes up for a good Monica Verzuz battle but according to Brandy Monica Turned it down.

Those of you hoping for a Brandy vs. Monica ‘Verzuz’ battle, your hopes have officially been dashed…for now. She what brandy had to say below.

Via LoveBScott

According to Brandy, they were both approached but Monica turned the idea down.

“I heard that she doesn’t wanna do it,” Brandy said of Monica when asked by #V103Atlanta if she’s looking forward to a battle between them following the success of #JillScott and #ErykahBadu’s battle. “The last thing I heard is she pretty much turned it down, she didn’t want to be a part of that, but I understand.”

We’re not sure what Brandy heard, but just a few weeks ago Monica said she was down for the battle just as long as it was a ‘celebration’ of both artists’ music.

