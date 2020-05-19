CLOSE
Tristan Thompson Files Libel Suit Against Woman Who Claims He’s The Papi

Scammers gonna scam, allegedly, until you sue.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 13, 2019

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

NBA baller Tristan Thompson is suing. The current Cleveland Cavalier and Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy is suing the woman who claims he fathered her kid.

Thompson was in a relationship with the woman way before he got with Kim Kardashian’s sister, but he feels she has sullied his good name. And considering a DNA test reportedly proved he’s not the papi, it sounds like an open and shut case.

Reports TMZ:

Tristan just filed the suit against Kimberly Alexander … the woman who’s very publicly claimed the NBA star is the father of her 5-year-old son — something he’s repeatedly denied. In the lawsuit, Tristan says the paternity test he took back in January “definitively concluded that [he] is not the father.” Paging, Maury Povich!

According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, after the test results came back … Kimberly posted the DNA report — which was supposed to be confidential — on her Instagram page. In the caption, she accused the lab of sabotage, and insisted, “I know for sure that Tristan Thompson is the father of my child.”

As we first told you … Kimberly’s also pissed off Khloe Kardashian by accusing her of paying off people to fix the test results. Khloe and Tristan fired off a cease-and-desist letter, but Kimberly turned around and even posted that on social media.

Thompson’s suit states that Alexander lied and said he took a home paternity test when in actuality it was conducted a legitimate lab.  

Basically, Thompson’s docs accuse Alexander of trying to pull a scam because she’s fallen on hard times. He’s seeking damages, but we wouldn’t bet on him being able to collect any money from her considering she sounds broke, allegedly.

