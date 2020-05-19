CLOSE
3rd Ohio Correctional Employee Dies from COVID Complications

Unfortunately, another Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction employee has passed away from complications due to COVID-19. The man is said to have been a nurse at one of the state’s correctional facilities.

According to the report, the man has been identified as  61 year old Bernard Atta of Galena. He  worked at CRC for nearly seven and a half years. Atta is the second ODRC nurse to die due to virus complications. There has also been an LPN named Tina Reeves that passed away in April and a corrections officer named John Dawson who passed from the virus back in March.

Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of those who have passed away. For more details, click here.

 

3rd Ohio Correctional Employee Dies from COVID Complications  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Close