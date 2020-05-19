CLOSE
Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Missing

Premiere Of The Asylum And Syfy&apos;s "The Last Sharknado: It&apos;s About Time"

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

This is incredibly sad, former WWE star Shad Gaspard has been missing. He was last seen at Venice Beach trying to save the life of his son in the water.

Reports say that Gaspard was swimming at Venice Beach in California Sunday (May 17th) with his 10-year-old son.

Access Hollywood reported that the 39-year-old Gaspard and his son were swimming when they were caught by a strong ocean current. A witness said Gaspard told rescuers to help his son first, and a wave then crashed down on him and he hasn’t been seen since.

According to NBCLosAngeles, a wave crashed over the 39-year-old  when he was about 50 yards from Venice Beach and he was swept out to sea at about 3:40 p.m., police said Monday

Gaspard’s son was rescued and is okay. Gaspard was a member of the WWE tag team Cryme Tyme.

