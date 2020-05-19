CLOSE
Rapper Rick Ross Reacts to DNA Test Results…

Rick Ross

Source: TVOne / TVONE

He is that baby Pappy!! A DNA test has confirmed that Rick Ross is the father of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Briana Camille‘s two children. According to court docs, the rapper kicked them out of his house late last year and hasn’t supported her financially since February.

Check out his reaction to the positive test below:

Did he just call a pregnant woman, fat girl? Ugh! Anyway, Briana Camille has three-year-old Berkeley and two-year-old Billion, with the rapper and is allegedly pregnant with his third child.  According to Shaderoom, Camille has claimed that Ross has refused to pay child support for the children, except daycare, because there wasn’t a DNA test. . Earlier this year, Camille sued Ross for paternity and child support, including prenatal care and over $5,000 in medical bills. After receiving the DNA test results on May 14th, she is requesting immediate temporary child support.

A judge has yet to rule on her motion. Check out the video on his IG. For more information, click here

Rapper Rick Ross Reacts to DNA Test Results…  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

