The Triple-A Strategy to Combat Racial Inequities in the Healthcare System Amidst COVID-19

Coronavirus
| 05.19.20
Dismiss

Officials are saying that COVID-19 is affecting minority communities at an alarming rate. This inadvertently implies that minority communities are somehow predisposed to COVID-19. The truth is there and major inequities and disparities in our healthcare system; COVID-19 is merely illuminating them. COVID-19 has created chaos and hardship for millions of people across the world. While it’s left us feeling scared, uncertain, frustrated, and devastated, we cannot let this pandemic take away our hope and drive.

Our communities are being affected at a disproportionally high rate but here are things that we can do to help flatten the curve by promoting health equity.

ASK the right questions!

ADVOCATE for our families and neighbors

And ultimately gain ACCESS to resources and support that are available to you.

Watch! Like! Share!

Featured, in order of appearance:

Dr. Francesca Okolie- Neonatology- @fokolie

Dr. Melissa Burnside- Family Medicine- @thetravelingbronxdoc

Dr. Jaleen Sims- Obstetrics & Gynecology-@jaleensims01

Dr. Brittne Halford- Internal Medicine- @brittnehalford

Dr. April D. McNeill- Pediatric Emergency Medicine- @draprildmcneill

Dr. Dionne Adaora Ibekie- Anesthesiology @dr_adaora

Dr. Nicole Plenty- Maternal-Fetal Medicine- @pregnancy_pearls

Dr. Jade Norris- Family Medicine-@lifestylemedwithdrjade

The Triple-A Strategy to Combat Racial Inequities in the Healthcare System Amidst COVID-19  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 7 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close