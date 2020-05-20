BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to Shop Right Now

Welcome to another round of quarantine beauty sales you need to immerse yourself in. By now, you’ve probably grown accustomed to the social distancing life, but that doesn’t mean you should minimize your shopping habits.

Like it or not, beauty essentials come and go, and we’re determined to help you keep your arsenal stocked with only the best. So, it’s time to whip out your credit card and see what the beauty Gods have blessed us with on the clearance racks this week.

1. ULTA

Ah, another great sale by the good folks over at Ulta! If you’re in desperate need of haircare products, SheaMoisture Haircare can be yours for buy one get one for 50% off. And if you have skincare on your mind, Olay Skincare has also hopped on the buy one get one 40% off deal train.

2. SEPHORA

Sephora continues to reign supreme in the beauty department. And with top-rated skincare picks for under $30, including Mario Badescu, Clinique, and Laneige, you’ll be able to get your skin in shape by time social distancing is over.

3. PEARNOVA

Are you in need of a manicure? Look to Pear Nova to get your delicate finger in tip-top shape. With select nail polish shades $14.80 (down from $18.50) now is a great time as any to shop this black-owned brand.

4. PERRICONE MD

There is no better feeling than getting the best skincare products at a major discount. And since Perricone MD can be a bit on the pricey side, this 40% off Memorial Day weekend sale is just what your collection needs.

5. LUVEME HAIR

Is your wig hanging on by a thread? Take advantage of LUVME Hair’s 22% off sale. With a wide collection of wigs that you can easily install right at home, you may never visit your stylist every again. Simply use code SAVE22 to save big!

