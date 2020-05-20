CLOSE
Retail Stores Reopen In Northern KY

It has been two months since we were able to hit non-essentail stores to ease our retail blues. Today Northern Kentucky has reopened their retail doors and inside looks a lot different. Read more below to see what to expect if you ride across the bridge to go shopping!

via Cincinnati.com

Stores that choose to reopen will be required to keep the number of customers at or below 33% capacity to ensure social distancing.

If you do shopping, employees will be wearing masks. This is required by the state.

Beshear’s order also instructs businesses to limit person-to-person interactions, but how this will play out is unclear.

Some stores could require customers to wear masks, it’s up to the management. You might even get a squirt of hand sanitizer as someone welcomes you into a store.

Read More: https://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/2020/05/20/after-57-days-lockdown-retail-reopens-kentucky/5227397002/

Retail Stores Reopen In Northern KY  was originally published on wiznation.com

