Lizzo’s Quay Sunglasses Collab Is 100 Percent That B***h

A week after Rihanna launched her R5-20 Sunglasses, Lizzo announced that she’s also putting her foot in the accessories ring, debuting her new collab with the Aussie brand, Quay.
Lizzo x Quay is an affordable sunglasses line (starts at $55) and embodies the “Feeling Good As Hell” singer: fun AF, stylish and bold. It’s these characteristics that sparked the Grammy winner’s interest to join forces.
“Quay is different from other eyewear brands out there. They’re cool and fresh, but also inclusive and attainable,” said Lizzo in a statement to Marie Claire. “Their message of confidence and self-expression is something that I believe in and can stand behind.”
QUAY X @lizzobeeating IS HERE ✨ And just for launch—BUY ANY PAIR. GET ONE FREE. (cuz we love you). GIVE 100 MEALS TO PEOPLE STRUGGLING WITH HUNGER. Together with you + Lizzo, we’re committed to donating one million meals to Feeding America®, the largest domestic hunger organization in the country, with the launch of the #QUAYXLIZZO collection ❤️ See quay.com for full details
SLAY!
Even better: From May 20-25, if you buy one pair, you get another one free! That, and they are donating $1 million in meals to Feeding America! Shop and give back at the same time? That’s a win-win!
Now, here are some of my favorite lewks from the line:
ICY EMBELLISHED ($65) IN BLACK
HOLD PLEASE ($65) IN GOLD FADE
YOU BETTER COME THROUGH LIZZO!
I will definitely be ordering a few pairs ASAP!
Shop the Lizzo x Quay line here.
