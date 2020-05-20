A week after Rihanna launched her R5-20 Sunglasses, Lizzo announced that she’s also putting her foot in the accessories ring, debuting her new collab with the Aussie brand, Quay.

Lizzo x Quay is an affordable sunglasses line (starts at $55) and embodies the “Feeling Good As Hell” singer: fun AF, stylish and bold. It’s these characteristics that sparked the Grammy winner’s interest to join forces.

“Quay is different from other eyewear brands out there. They’re cool and fresh, but also inclusive and attainable,” said Lizzo in a statement to Marie Claire. “Their message of confidence and self-expression is something that I believe in and can stand behind.”

SLAY!

Even better: From May 20-25, if you buy one pair, you get another one free! That, and they are donating $1 million in meals to Feeding America! Shop and give back at the same time? That’s a win-win!

Now, here are some of my favorite lewks from the line:

JADED ($65) IN CLEAR/NAVYPCH

ICY EMBELLISHED ($65) IN BLACK

HOLD PLEASE ($65) IN GOLD FADE

FLEX ($55) IN YELL/SMK

YOU BETTER COME THROUGH LIZZO!

I will definitely be ordering a few pairs ASAP!

Shop the Lizzo x Quay line here.

RELATED NEWS:

Rihanna Reinvigorates Our Hope For Summer With Her R5-20 Sunglasses Collection

Yaaassss Sis! H.E.R Launching Her Own Sunglasses Collection

Lizzo Just Gave Us The Bad B*tch Affirmation We Needed

Lizzo’s Quay Sunglasses Collab Is 100 Percent That B***h was originally published on hellobeautiful.com