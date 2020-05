Doctors are required to do best by their patients but the same isn’t required for the president? That’s what D.L. Hughley wants to know in this edition of the G.E.D. Section.

D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: Trump Is Breaking This Oath was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

