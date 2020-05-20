Hypebeast Alert: Louis Vuitton Is Releasing A Super Luxury Billiards Table

If you have an itch to buy something you don’t need in a mere effort to flex on your peers then Louis Vuitton is speaking your name. The brand is releasing a pool table.

As spotted on Hype Beast the French fashion house is extending their opulent approach to home leisure pieces. The newest addition to their Art of Gaming collection is a plush billiards table. The set, as shown here, features a premium red felt cloth top. As expected the signature LV monogram scheme lives throughout the body. Additionally a fine tan colored leather, made from cowhide, is hand stitched to the pocket linings. Lastly the balls feature LV’s iconic flower motif and the cue sticks also feature branding on the handles.

Originally teased back in 2018 by Kim Jones, Artistic Director Dior Men’s, it no longer has monogramming on the table top. But there is some good news for those who want the bag maker’s unmistakable coat of arms present. According to the article buyers will have some customization options. “Other canvas options include the darker Monogram Eclipse and the Damier Graphite, while leather versions come in Cyan, Fuchsia, Navy/Pistachio and Caramel/White” it read. As expected this table will come at a premium price point. While the ticket is not yet known expect to pay around five digits as their foosball set costs a cool $75,500.00

Photo: Louis Vuitton

