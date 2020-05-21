CLOSE
Ohio Judge Fights Back Against ODH Orders

People are getting restless, and it looks like they are fighting back against our ODH Director, Dr. Acton. One Ohio judge has blocked her orders for gyms to remain closed and overturned her authority.

A Northeast Ohio judge has blocked state health officials from enforcing the state’s order that closed gyms and health clubs, allowing those facilities to reopen immediately if they comply with safety requirements.

Lake County Common Pleas Judge Eugene Lucci slammed Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton in his Wednesday order, writing that she “has acted in an impermissibly arbitrary, unreasonable, and oppressive manner.”

Lucci said Ohio law allows Acton to isolate sick people and quarantine people exposed to an illness during the period of incubation for a given disease, about 14 days in the case of the novel coronavirus. But the judge argues her powers stop there.

Read more: https://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/2020/05/20/unreasonable-and-oppressive-judge-slams-acton-order-open-gyms/5229032002/

