CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Babyface, Russell Simmons & More To Honor Andre Harrell In Tribute Special

The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

A commercial-free tribute in honor of the late Andre Harrell is set to air on BET, BET Jams, BET Soul, REVOLT TV and TV One Sunday (May 24).

The tribute, dubbed “Mr. Champagne and Bubbles,” one of Harrell’s many nicknames, will feature a who’s who of celebrity from Chris Rock to Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Babyface, Naomi Campbell, Lee Daniels, Clarence Avant, Russell Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons, Robin Thicke and more.

Harrell, who founded Uptown Records in 1986, helped spearhead New Jack Swing in the late 1980s as well as influenced the careers of Mary J. Blige, Heavy D & the Boyz, Al B. Sure!, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, passed away earlier this month at the age of 59.

RELATED: Diddy, Mary J. Blige React To The Death Of Andre Harrell: ‘This Can’t Be Real’

RELATED: Music World Mourns Loss Of Uptown Records Founder Andre Harrell

Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Babyface, Russell Simmons & More To Honor Andre Harrell In Tribute Special  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 hours ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 week ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close