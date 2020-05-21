CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Tracee Ellis Ross Releases Video For “Love Myself” From The Upcoming Film ‘The High Note’

Emmy Nominated and Golden Globe® Award-winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross released the official music video to “Love Myself” today.

 

“Love Myself” is the first single to the upcoming film The High Note” in which Tracee Ellis Ross stars in as recording artist “Grace Davis.”

Last week, Tracee Ellis Ross debuted “Love Myself” on Instagram Live to fans and friends like, Michelle Obama, Janelle Monáe, Lena Waithe, Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington, her incredible mother Diana Ross, and more.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Written by Sarah Aarons [Alessia Cara, John Legend, Khalid] and Greg Kurstin [Paul McCartney, P!nk, Céline Dion], “Love Myself” is a pivotal song in the movie performed by Tracee Ellis Ross as “Grace Davis.” This notably marks the first time the actress has released a song, which highlights her dynamic voice as “Grace Davis” and sets the stage for both the record and the film.

The video will make its broadcast debut on BET Thursday 5/21 at noon Eastern via their cable TV music platforms BET Soul and BET Her.

Republic Records and Focus Features recently announced the release of The High Note Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on May 29, 2020. The soundtrack will arrive the same day as the film, which will be available on demand.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins [Michael Jackson, Beyoncé], the 15-song Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features new recordings by cast members Ross and Kelvin Harrison, Jr.

Beyond “Love Myself,” Ross delivers stunning performances of “Bad Girl,” “Stop For A Minute,” “New To Me,” and a duet with Harrison, Jr. on “Like I Do.” Additionally, classics from Donny Hathaway, Maxine Brown, and Aretha Franklin as well as the single “Mind Over Matter” by Anthony Ramos round out the tracklisting.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tracee Ellis Ross Releases Video For “Love Myself” From The Upcoming Film ‘The High Note’  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 hours ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 week ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close