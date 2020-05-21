Wedding Receptions in Ohio Can Resume in June

If you’re getting married this year, and having a wedding in Ohio, you can finally be to once again have a reception.

On May 21, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted brought some good news in regards to celebrating the union of being husband and wife, even though there was a complete ban on them in the first place.

While weddings and funerals have always been exempt from the health orders issued by the state, receptions have been under strict guidelines and restrictions. Beginning June 1, catering and banquet centers will be able to reopen, using similar guidelines restaurants must abide by—including six-foot distancing between tables and no congregating for the time being, according to Husted.

Crowds are limited to no more than the maximum of 300.

