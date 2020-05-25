CLOSE
Go DJ: Michelle Obama Honors D-Nice With Webby Artist Of The Year Award [Video]

His name is D-Nice.

US-ELECTIONS-OBAMA

Source: EMMANUEL DUNAND / Getty

The current pandemic has proven time after time that not all heroes wear capes. One creative in question was saluted for his contributions behind the wheels of steel.

As spotted on Blavity the 2020 Webby Awards were still hosted virtually and some of media’s top performers were honored from the comfort of their homes. DJ D-Nice was given the marquee decoration with “Artist Of The Year” for his Club Quarantine programming. Michelle Obama was the presenter and as expected she reminded us why she is still the only First Lady we acknowledge.

“With his Club Quarantine parties, Derrick has created a space where folks can come together from living rooms and basements all over the world to let off some steam, dance it out and just enjoy each other’s company,” she said. “Partying with a purpose…his turntables have provided a soundtrack for so many of our volunteers, helping us reach more than 400,000 eligible voters throughout our recent couch parties”. She finished her introduction by speaking to elephant if millions of people’s rooms. “I know we’re all looking forward to D-Nice bringing down the house when we can all be together again” she added.

In true Webby fashion Derrick responded to the FLOTUS’ kudos with five words jokingly asking “So, this isn’t a prank?” You can watch the presentation below.

Photo:

Go DJ: Michelle Obama Honors D-Nice With Webby Artist Of The Year Award [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

