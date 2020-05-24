CLOSE
DeWine lifts stay safe order

Gov Dewine has official lifted the Stay at home order. And is high suggesting you choose to stay home yourself. WHat are your thoughts?

The state of Ohio is transitioning from orders to strong recommendations, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday.

The state’s stay-at-home order, or Stay Safe Order, is no more, the governor said. Instead, the governor issued an urgent health advisory, which he called Ohioans Protecting Ohioans.

“What this comes down to now is that each of us has a responsibility to each other to slow the spread,” DeWine said. “No other time in our lives will our individual actions play a greater role in saving the lives of so many of our fellow citizens.”

