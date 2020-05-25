Tomorrow night (May 25), Jagged Edge and 112 are set to square off in the finale of Verzuz’ Memorial Day Weekend plans but thanks to some legal drama, not every member of 112 will be involved.

Daron Jones and Quinnes “Q” Parker posted on Instagram similar messages explaining that they would not be taking part in the Verzuz against JE due to an on-going legal matter with fellow group member Slim.

“Dear 112 Fans,” Q wrote on Friday (May 22). “Thank you for the outpouring love and support. It Is incredible and we appreciate how much of your heart and souls you have poured into our careers. We are simply blown away by the passion you have for our music. But unfortunately we will not be participating in the upcoming Verzuz with Jagged Edge due to an ongoing legal issue that is not settled.”

He continued, “P.S. From our mouth to your hearts, Daron and I never quit 112 nor our fans. This is a fabricated lie and it is not our narrative. In due time, you will receive the true narrative. Until then, we love you and thank you again for your continued support.”

Slim sued Jones and Parker in 2019 over trademark infringement.

“It breaks my heart to have to engage in a lengthy, costly legal battle against the former members of the group,” Slim told Bossip last May about the suit. “However, countless promoters and agencies have notified us that Q and Daron, and their handlers, keep advertising the ‘112’ Name, despite knowing we own the mark and have humbly asked them to stop using it.”

Neither Swizz Beatz or Timbaland confirmed during their post-Verzuz chat for Beenie Man and Bounty Killer if the battle would still take place in light of Parker and Jones’ remarks. Still, somebody is going to be singing “Let’s Get Married” and “Cupid” on Monday night.

Two Members Of 112 Not Participating In Verzuz Battle Against Jagged Edge was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

