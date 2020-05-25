Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Competes On “The Titan Games” Tonight!

A Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy, Steven Shelby, will be competing tonight on the season two premiere of “The Titan Games” on NBC!

Shelby, is an army veteran who did a tour in Afghanistan with the National Guard, as well as a deputy sheriff right here in central Ohio. He has been on the force since 2011.

After being inspired by season one of the show, he decided to go for it and applied for “The Titan Games” back in September.

“I watched season one. Season one was sweet. The competitions were awesome. It was like bringing back the old American Gladiators,” Shelby said.

Much to his surprise, he was contacted by producers a month later, offering him a spot on the show!

“It was a no-brainer for me. I’m a father. I have three kids, so I just wanted to put myself out there and why not,” he added.

Shelby hopes to shine a light on law enforcement and the military and hold it down for his hometown, Columbus, Ohio!! He hopes to be victorious and bring the title home!

“The energy that I was waiting for, that I prepared myself for. After playing years of football and years of competing, it was nothing like that. It was a complete 180. I loved it. I knew it couldn’t choke. But you are going to love the show on Monday. You’re gonna love it,” Shelby stated.

Catch “The Titan Games” season two premiering tonight, Monday, May 25th at 8 p.m. on NBC4.

