Columbus City School District Will Use Online Instruction For Summer Session!

Students across the state of Ohio have been enjoying the comforts of home while wrapping up the 2019-2020 school year. Thanks to the effects of COVID-19, parents have been forced to quickly become sufficient home school instructors. As you can guess, some students thrived, while others struggled a bit with the abrupt transition.

Most schools are concluding the school year as of this week however, some have offered students the opportunity to utilize the summer session to complete assignments given during the quarantine. The Columbus City School district plans to continue using online instruction for the summer school session.

The summer quarter will begin June 15th and will continue thru July 25th. In order to get your child on board, you must register for the summer session beginning May 26th, using the Infinite Campus Parent Portal. The registration window will close Friday, June 5th.

Online instruction for elementary and middle school students will be Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. As for high school or secondary students, classes will be held Monday – Friday with flexible hours to allow students to complete tasks more efficiently.

The CCS superintendent, Dr. Talisa Dixon, says, “This online Summer Experience will provide students who need additional support, the opportunity to complete additional learning. Whether it’s catching up with their classmates, working ahead, or recapturing courses they may have struggled with.”

Get more information at the CCS website.

Source: NBC4i 

Columbus City School District Will Use Online Instruction For Summer Session!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

