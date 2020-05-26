CLOSE
Coronavirus
Feelin Tired? You’re Not Alone; Employee Burn Out on the Rise!

Been feeling a lil burnt out lately? Well, a new survey says that you’re definitely not alone. After asking over 700,00 employees worldwide,in a sweeping range of industries, the biggest emerging trend threatening employee well-being is burnout.

Office closures around the world have left workers feeling a sense of burnout. According to Inc.com, a survey of more than 2.9 million people worldwide found that employee burnout doubled from March to April, increasing from 2.7 to 5.4 percent.

Researchers from Glint, a tech platform that helps companies build a more engaged workplace, found that employees who said they struggle with balancing their personal and work lives were 4.4 times more likely to exhibit signs of burnout. Poor management is another key factor. Workers who felt their managers were ineffective communicators were 2.7 more likely to signal burnout.

Justin Black, head of Glint people science, offered three ways that leaders can significantly promote employee well-being.

1. Regular employee check-ins

 

2. Structured manager discussions

 

3. Emphasize prioritization

 

Close