Tamia And Eric Benet Blow Us Away With ‘Spend My Life’ Instagram Duet

Thousands of couple across the world have probably used “Spend My Life With You” as their wedding song.

Tamia and Eric Benet sounded like a perfect combination back when the song dropped in June 1999. Luckily for us, the duo teamed up again to perform the song together on Tamia’s Instagram account – and over 20 years later, they still sound amazing.

The performance reminded us how perfect their voices are and how underrated these two are!

Check out the performance below.

