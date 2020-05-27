CLOSE
The First Product From Angela Simmons’ Skincare Line Has Been Revealed!

Not surprisingly, Simmons Beauty's Clear Tonic sold out in a day!

Angela Simmons wasn’t joking when she said her skincare line was coming soon!

Less than a month after making the big announcement on Instagram, the Growing Up Hip-Hop star and entrepreneur revealed her line’s first product: serum.

Simmons Beauty Glow In A Bottle Clear Tonic ($30) is here and ready to help hydrate your skin and have you feeling and looking radiant!

 

So what do we know about it?

According to Simmons Beauty, Angela’s serum is “an all-natural way to hydrate your face with hyaluronic acid that helps tighten, moisturize, hydrate and repair skin, and it helps to kick dark spots.” It’s cruelty-free and vegan (always a plus in my book) and boasts green ingredients such as Aloe, Kosher Vegetable Glycerin, Botanical Hyaluronic Acid, MSM, Vitamin C and Witch Hazel to name a few.

Given that folks have been waiting for the 32-year-old to drop her line, not surprisingly, the debut serum is sold out within days!

“Great Morning @shopsimmonsbeauty !!! So thankful for everyone who supported yesterday… We will have more in stock in 3 weeks. But you can still place an order for when the new shipment arrives,” she wrote on IG on Tuesday.

 

In addition, Angela announced that her next product in her line will be one other than hand sanitizer.

“Clean hands are so important. Especially when it comes to skincare @shopsimmonsbeauty will be launching sanitizer in bundles and singles … Coming very very soon …,” she wrote on IG on Wednesday.

 

As we previously reported, late last month, the mother of one shared that she entering the skincare ring with a serum, given that it’s one of her favorite type of product.

“Beyond excited about my new skincare line dropping… I’ve been working in the lab … I’m really into face serums … can’t wait! I’ve been testing it on my skin for the last month. Stay tuned … 🙌🏽☺,” she wrote on Instagram on April 29.

I mean, look at her skin:

 

I have yet to try to her Clear Tonic but plan on pre-ordering so I can report back you BEAUTIES to share my thoughts.

Congrats Angela!

Learn more about Simmons Beauty here

