WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 28, 2020: George Floyd — Stimulus Check Scam — Twitter Checks Trump

1. Say His Name: George Floyd

What You Need To Know:

His name: George Floyd

His age: 46

His death: MURDERED by strangulation by a Minnesota police officer while three other Minnesota police stood close by and watched.

2. For The First Time Twitter Adds Fact-Check Warnings To Trump Tweets

What You Need To Know:

For the very first time, Twitter has flagged Donald Trump’s tweets by adding a fact-check warning.

3. Coronavirus Update: Low-Income and Special Needs Children Face Challenges With Remote Learning During Pandemic

What You Need To Know: 

As the coronavirus crisis hit the U.S. and shuts down schools for the academic year, students, parents and teachers have had to adjust to a new way of learning.

4. New Stimulus Check Scams

What You Need To Know:

As some people are just receiving federal stimulus checks, new warnings are also being issued.

5. Commentary: Amy Cooper — Did The Punishment Fit The Crime?

What You Need To Know:

Yes. Under a microscope, perhaps her termination from her job may have been excessive but under a macroscope, which is the proper vantage point here, it’s a completely different scenario.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 28, 2020: George Floyd — Stimulus Check Scam — Twitter Checks Trump  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

