Celebrities, athletes and politicians from around the world have reacted to the shocking and brutal death of George Floyd in many ways across social media.
Actress Jenifer Lewis has added her own spin with a protest anthem that will surely bring chills to your body.
She starts by saying, “Take your knee and privilege off my neck. It is time for this entitlement and injustice get checked. A reality TV star. Nobody wants a war. All hands on deck. Take your knee off my neck!”
Watch the powerful ode below:
Jenifer Lewis Sings ‘Take Your Knee Off My Neck’ In Song For George Floyd was originally published on blackamericaweb.com