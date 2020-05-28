Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Jenifer Lewis Sings ‘Take Your Knee Off My Neck’ In Song For George Floyd

Celebrities, athletes and politicians from around the world have reacted to the shocking and brutal death of George Floyd in many ways across social media.

Actress Jenifer Lewis has added her own spin with a protest anthem that will surely bring chills to your body.

She starts by saying, “Take your knee and privilege off my neck. It is time for this entitlement and injustice get checked. A reality TV star. Nobody wants a war. All hands on deck. Take your knee off my neck!”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Watch the powerful ode below:

 

Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

24 photos Launch gallery

Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

Continue reading Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Jenifer Lewis Sings ‘Take Your Knee Off My Neck’ In Song For George Floyd  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 week ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close