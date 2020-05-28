CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

POLL: Only 1/2 of Americans Down to Get COVID Vaccine

California Flu Deaths Rise Sharply In January

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Have you given any thought into if you would get the corona virus vaccine when it becomes available? Many Americans have, and a new poll show that only about half of said they’d get the vaccine at this time.

Vial with vaccine

Source: Yeko Photo Studio / Getty

According to the AP, a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll says only about half of Americans said they’d get a corona virus vaccine when one is successfully created. But just some 20 percent said they’d refuse, with 31 percent saying they aren’t sure, which means they could eventually get it.

Among those who said they wouldn’t get the vaccine, 70 percent said it was because of safety concerns. Older people are more likely to become seriously ill if they get infected, and among those 60 and older, 67 percent said they’d get the vaccine, compared to 40 percent of those who are younger.

Black scientist examining liquid in laboratory

Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

But even though black and Hispanic Americans have disproportionately gotten seriously ill or died from the virus, just 25 percent of African-Americans and 37 percent of Hispanics said they’d get the vaccine, compared to 56 percent of whites.

For more info, click here.

 

POLL: Only 1/2 of Americans Down to Get COVID Vaccine  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 week ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close