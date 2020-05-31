CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Gov. DeWine to Make Announcements Regarding Amusement Parks, Zoos and Museums Next Week

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the economy and tourism of every state, and Ohio is no exception.

Now with much of the state opening a lot of the business and activities back up, albeit more slowly, there is still a question in regards to a lot of the other places in the state as to when they will open back up to the public.

The answer might come back sooner than you think.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says that “he will try to address” everything in the following week regarding amusement parks, zoos, and museums.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The state assembled advisory groups to determine protocols to reopen that best protect employees and guests. According to the governor, members are still working on that and will be back in touch soon.

Gov. DeWine has also spoke with Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds representatives, along with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, about starting to resume baseball in July.  Discussions, however, have not gone well between the MLB and the players’ association.

As of right now, it is still not known when racinos and casinos will open back up in Ohio.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Lexington Herald-Leader and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Joe Robbins and Getty Images

reopening ohio plan + phases

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

3 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Continue reading Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

[caption id="attachment_3939163" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital[/caption] Governor Mike DeWine has announced the reopening of Ohio barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. During the daily press conference, Gov. DeWine went on to add the reopening dates for restaurants in Ohio will start with outdoor dining on May 15th and dine-in service on May 21st. As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio has 22,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 coronavirus related deaths. RELATED: OHIO NEWS: Lawmakers’ Proposal to Restrict Dr. Amy Acton’s Power Gets Passed in House RELATED: LOCAL NEWS: Ohio To Face $775 Million in Budget Cuts Due to COVID-19

LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Gov. DeWine to Make Announcements Regarding Amusement Parks, Zoos and Museums Next Week  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 week ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close