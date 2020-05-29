CLOSE
Kel Mitchell And His Wife Announce Their Second Baby Using “Wipe It Down” Tik Tok Challenge

Using the Tik Tok “Wipe It Down” challenge, the couple, who married in 2012, revealed the news.

#wipeitdownchallenge Gender reveal!! 👀

Kel comes into the frame and starts wiping the mirror. Eventually, it reveals his pregnant wife.

Check out the video below to see the gender of this new bundle.

Later, the couple’s two-year-old daughter Wisdom joins in on the announcement wearing a big sister shirt.

This will be Mitchell’s fourth child. He shares a 21-year-old son Lyric and an 18-year-old daughter Allure with his ex-wife Tyisha Hampton-Mitchell.

When Lee was pregnant with Wisdom, the couple also took time out to share a nostalgic announcement with the public.

On an episode of ESSENCE’s Yes Girl! podcast, Mitchell shared that he and his wife met at a talent show. They were friends who decided to take things slow while they dated one another. But Mitchell shared that on one particular date, he knew she was the one.

“We were on a ferris wheel, and the ferris wheel shook a little bit. She was scared and she jumped in my arms, right. And at that moment I knew. It was just like, I knew in that moment but I didn’t say anything, and as we were dating later, I spoke about that and she said she knew at that time, too.”

Congratulations to these two!

Kel Mitchell And His Wife Announce Their Second Baby Using “Wipe It Down” Tik Tok Challenge  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
