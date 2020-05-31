CLOSE
HHW Gaming: It’s Happening, Sony Confirms PlayStation 5 Event That Will Focus On Soley Games

Sony Announces PS5 Games Reveal Event Is Happening June 4

Source: Sony / PlayStation 5

It’s happening, it’s really happening. PlayStation has confirmed that the long-rumored PS5 June event will take place.

Next week Sony will be giving eager gamers a “look at the future of gaming,” the company announced on both Twitter and its official blog. President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, gave PlayStation fans something to look forward to saying, “The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe.”

Ryan also pointed out in the statement that the games will come from studios “newer and older,” “larger and smaller,” and will “showcase the potential of the hardware.”

He further added that the lack of physical events due to COVID-19 gives his company an “amazing opportunity to think differently,” while also promising it will bring gamers “closer than ever before.” While there is no clear indication that we will get to see the PS5 console, he made sure to point out that the upcoming event “is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you.”

So it’s evident that Sony will be stretching this out till the PS5’s holiday 2020 release.

As to what games we can expect to see, speculations range from a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, Final Fantasy 7 Remake to confirmed titles like Godfall, Fortnite, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

We will just have to wait and see June 4 at 1:00 PDT. Be sure to check back with us for our recap and reactions to the PS5 games reveal event.

Photo: Sony / PlayStation 5

HHW Gaming: It’s Happening, Sony Confirms PlayStation 5 Event That Will Focus On Soley Games  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

