CORONAVIRUS: State Representative in Ohio Reportedly Wants Dr. Amy Acton Gone and Replaced

There is another state representative in Ohio that has issues with the state’s Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, especially with her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

This time, he is calling for Dr. Acton to leave her position and be replaced by someone else, as The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

In an interview with The Enquirer, Rep. Paul Zeltwanger (R-Mason) criticized Acton’s actions for what he saw as a failure to provide accurate information to the public. He told the Enquirer that the early statistics provided by Acton such as the estimate Ohio would experience a surge in cases of as many as 10,000 in a day was inaccurate.

Earlier in the week, Rep. Zeltwanger has not only “quoted a tweet by Rep. John Cross, R-Kenton, calling for Acton to resign” and to have someone new to replace her, but he also replied back Rep. Cross agreeing with him.

The call for a change in Ohio Department of Health Director role is not surprising, considering that a lot of members in the state’s GOP have recently attempted to restrict the “powers” of Dr. Acton, her department, and anyone that would serve in her role in the future when it comes to a health emergency like COVID-19.

