CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

CORONAVIRUS: State Representative in Ohio Reportedly Wants Dr. Amy Acton Gone and Replaced

Ohioans Protest The Government's Economic Shutdown At Statehouse

Source: Matthew Hatcher / Getty

There is another state representative in Ohio that has issues with the state’s Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, especially with her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

This time, he is calling for Dr. Acton to leave her position and be replaced by someone else, as The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

In an interview with The Enquirer, Rep. Paul Zeltwanger (R-Mason) criticized Acton’s actions for what he saw as a failure to provide accurate information to the public.

He told the Enquirer that the early statistics provided by Acton such as the estimate Ohio would experience a surge in cases of as many as 10,000 in a day was inaccurate.

Earlier in the week, Rep. Zeltwanger has not only “quoted a tweet by Rep. John Cross, R-Kenton, calling for Acton to resign” and to have someone new to replace her, but he also replied back Rep. Cross agreeing with him.

The call for a change in Ohio Department of Health Director role is not surprising, considering that a lot of members in the state’s GOP have recently attempted to restrict the “powers” of Dr. Acton, her department, and anyone that would serve in her role in the future when it comes to a health emergency like COVID-19.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of MEGAN JELINGER and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Matthew Hatcher and Getty Images

reopening ohio plan + phases

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

3 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Continue reading Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

[caption id="attachment_3939163" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital[/caption] Governor Mike DeWine has announced the reopening of Ohio barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. During the daily press conference, Gov. DeWine went on to add the reopening dates for restaurants in Ohio will start with outdoor dining on May 15th and dine-in service on May 21st. As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio has 22,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 coronavirus related deaths. RELATED: OHIO NEWS: Lawmakers’ Proposal to Restrict Dr. Amy Acton’s Power Gets Passed in House RELATED: LOCAL NEWS: Ohio To Face $775 Million in Budget Cuts Due to COVID-19

CORONAVIRUS: State Representative in Ohio Reportedly Wants Dr. Amy Acton Gone and Replaced  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 week ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close