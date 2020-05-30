Beyonce Demands More Charges To Officers Involved In George Floyd’s Death

Beyoncé took to Instagram to demand justice for George Floyd. Queen B demanded the need for additional charges to all the police officers responsible for Floyd’s killing.
“We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, Black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless about the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family, and humanity. He’s our family because he’s a fellow American. There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings, and no consequences. Yes, someone’s been charged, but justice is far from being achieved. Please sign the petition and continue to pray for peace, compassion and healing for our country.”
82 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Natosha “Tony” McDade1 of 82
2. George Floyd2 of 82
3. Yassin Mohamed3 of 82
4. Finan H. Berhe4 of 82
5. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 5 of 82
6. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 6 of 82
7. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 7 of 82
8. Terrance Franklin8 of 82
9. Miles HallSource:KRON4 9 of 82
10. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 10 of 82
11. William Green11 of 82
12. Samuel David Mallard, 1912 of 82
13. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 13 of 82
14. De’von Bailey, 1914 of 82
15. Christopher Whitfield, 3115 of 82
16. Anthony Hill, 2616 of 82
17. De'Von Bailey, 1917 of 82
18. Eric Logan, 5418 of 82
19. Jamarion Robinson, 2619 of 82
20. Gregory Hill Jr., 3020 of 82
21. JaQuavion Slaton, 2021 of 82
22. Ryan Twyman, 2422 of 82
23. Brandon Webber, 2023 of 82
24. Jimmy Atchison, 2124 of 82
25. Willie McCoy, 2025 of 82
26. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2126 of 82
27. D’ettrick Griffin, 1827 of 82
28. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 28 of 82
29. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 29 of 82
30. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 30 of 82
31. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 31 of 82
32. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 32 of 82
33. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 33 of 82
34. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 34 of 82
35. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 35 of 82
36. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 36 of 82
37. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 37 of 82
38. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 38 of 82
39. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 39 of 82
40. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 40 of 82
41. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 41 of 82
42. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 42 of 82
43. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 43 of 82
44. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 44 of 82
45. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 45 of 82
46. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 46 of 82
47. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 47 of 82
48. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 48 of 82
49. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 49 of 82
50. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 50 of 82
51. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 51 of 82
52. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 52 of 82
53. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 53 of 82
54. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 54 of 82
55. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 55 of 82
56. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 56 of 82
57. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 57 of 82
58. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 58 of 82
59. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 59 of 82
60. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 60 of 82
61. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 61 of 82
62. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 62 of 82
63. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 63 of 82
64. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 64 of 82
65. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 65 of 82
66. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 66 of 82
67. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 67 of 82
68. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 68 of 82
69. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 69 of 82
70. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 70 of 82
71. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 71 of 82
72. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 72 of 82
73. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 73 of 82
74. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 74 of 82
75. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 75 of 82
76. Patrick Harmon, 5076 of 82
77. Jonathan Hart, 2177 of 82
78. Maurice Granton, 2478 of 82
79. Julius Johnson, 2379 of 82
80. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 80 of 82
81. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 81 of 82
Beyonce Demands More Charges To Officers Involved In George Floyd’s Death was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com