CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty & City Council President Hardin Maced During Protest!!

 

Tensions have flared in Downtown Columbus over the last few days in response to the murder of George Floyd. Locals have come together to express their frustrations surrounding police brutality.

While some protests remain peaceful, others unfortunately escalate out of control. This has caused the Columbus Police Department to announce a state of emergency in downtown Columbus. We all are encouraged to avoid the area while things calm down.

However, leading up to the emergency officers attempted to control crowds and keep people on the sidewalks early this morning and afternoon.

While people desperately seek change in our city as well as nationwide, they were joined today by Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin, Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce and Congresswoman Joyce Beatty. As seen in the video above, officers appeared to be getting aggressive with some protesters causing people to react. Officers then began pepper spraying the upset crowd which landed right in the direction of Hardin, Beatty, and Boyce and every one surrounding.

Council President Hardin tweeted a video with Congresswoman Beatty stating that they are okay and urging people on both sides of the protest to remain peaceful and calm.

 

 

Joyce Beatty also took time to detail her experience while in Downtown Columbus. And she says everything was not all bad, majority of people are great but there will always be a few bad apples, and that goes for both sides.

 

Source: NBC4i 

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty & City Council President Hardin Maced During Protest!!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 week ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close