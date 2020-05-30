Congresswoman Joyce Beatty & City Council President Hardin Maced During Protest!!

Tensions have flared in Downtown Columbus over the last few days in response to the murder of George Floyd. Locals have come together to express their frustrations surrounding police brutality.

While some protests remain peaceful, others unfortunately escalate out of control. This has caused the Columbus Police Department to announce a state of emergency in downtown Columbus. We all are encouraged to avoid the area while things calm down.

However, leading up to the emergency officers attempted to control crowds and keep people on the sidewalks early this morning and afternoon.

While people desperately seek change in our city as well as nationwide, they were joined today by Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin, Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce and Congresswoman Joyce Beatty. As seen in the video above, officers appeared to be getting aggressive with some protesters causing people to react. Officers then began pepper spraying the upset crowd which landed right in the direction of Hardin, Beatty, and Boyce and every one surrounding.

Council President Hardin tweeted a video with Congresswoman Beatty stating that they are okay and urging people on both sides of the protest to remain peaceful and calm.

Joyce Beatty also took time to detail her experience while in Downtown Columbus. And she says everything was not all bad, majority of people are great but there will always be a few bad apples, and that goes for both sides.

