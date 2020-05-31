CLOSE
Corna Virus Continues To Spread during Protest!

Though the lock down has been lifted Covid -19 Still exist. Protesters didn’t let Corna Virus stop them from protesting the Streets of the Queen City! Some protesters arrived with mask others found mask along the way.

Remember 6 foot is the social distancing limit. The Cornva virus is still spreading city to city.

Ohio is still leading with the higher numbers than Kentucky and Indiana .

Check out the numbers HERE. 

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Close